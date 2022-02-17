Netflix’s One Piece Might Have Revealed Its Cutest Casting Yet

Chouchou left quite an impression on Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates in the very early days of One Piece, involved in one of the most emotional scenes that Eiichiro Oda had created in the first stories of his popular shonen series. With Netflix looking to adapt the series into live-action, it seems that ChouChou might have been cast, proving how close the upcoming adaptation will be when it comes to its roots in both the worlds of manga and anime.

Chuchou might be small but the dog definitely has a bite that matches its bark, as it is willing to do anything to protect the store of his deceased master. Following Luffy and his Straw Hats’ battle against the Buggy Pirates, they run into this angry canine, first giving them some problems but eventually becoming a dear friend an ally to Luffy and his companions. With Netflix stating that it is adapting the early arcs of One Piece’s anime and manga, it’s clear that with this animal of the Grand Line that the series might be sticking to the letter when it comes to the live-action adaptation, especially with creator Eiichiro Oda acting as a producer for the series.

Twitter User Dogy_Logy was able to capture a recent Instagram Story from Jason Cho, an assistant to the showrunner of the series, that states that a “new employee” was caught sleeping on the job, which looks suspiciously like the famous dog from the One Piece series who appeared extremely early in the series:

Possible first look at ChouChou in @onepiecenetflix via Jason Cho’s Instagram story #DiscussingOPLA pic.twitter.com/06zohUinol — Logy Dogy 🎃 (@dogy_logy) February 16, 2022

While the live-action anime adaptation has seemingly begun production, there are still many details that have yet to be revealed including the casting of several characters outside of the main Straw Hat Pirates. With photos beginning to leak of the ships that are set to be used in the One Piece live-action series, we imagine that more tidbits will begin flooding the internet when it comes to other heroes and villains that will make up the first ten episodes of this new take on the world of the Grand Line.

Do you think that Netflix’s One Piece has found its adorable canine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.