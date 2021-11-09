One Piece Fans Wrap Their Heads Around Netflix’s Live-Action Casting

With Netflix getting ready to dive into the world of live-action anime with their take on Cowboy Bebop set to release later this month, the streaming service is set to dive into the world of the Grand Line with One Piece, and fans are wrapping their minds around the actors that will be bringing Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to life. The cast will see Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, filling out the Straw Hats’ early adventures in the East Blue Saga.

Netflix made the announcement regarding the casting of the Straw Hats via its Official Twitter Account, revealing who will be portraying Luffy and company in the upcoming ten-episode series which will join Cowboy Bebop among the streaming service’s anime adaptations that are filling its library:

If he’s going to become the Pirate King, he’ll need a crew. Join @InakiGodoy as Monkey D. Luffy, @mackenyu1116 as Roronoa Zoro, @emilysteaparty as Nami, @itsbookofjacob as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji on their quest for the legendary One Piece. Coming exclusively to @Netflix . pic.twitter.com/lzSQ9YpWtg — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

What do you think of the live-action cast of One Piece? Who are some other actors you want to see jump aboard as heroes and villains of the Grand Line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates.

