Netflix's One Piece: Lera Abova Breaks Silence on Nico Robin Role

One Piece is now hard at work on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and new star Lera Abova has shared a special message with fans ahead of her debut as Miss All Sunday. One Piece has been in the midst of production on Season 2 with Netflix since earlier this year, and thus fans have gotten all sorts of updates about what and who to expect in the coming season. This includes not only many of the arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series we'll get to see adapted, but also many of the stars helping to bring all of the characters to life.

Netflix recently shared a major update with fans during Geeked Week 2024 as they revealed that Lera Abova would be joining the cast of One Piece as the mysterious Miss All Sunday. Known by fans of the series as Nico Robin, this character knows a lot more than they let on when they first make their debut. It's something Abova herself is playing into with a special message shared with fans following the confirmation of her casting as she teases her work on One Piece Season 2.

Netflix's One Piece: Lera Abova Speaks Out on Nico Robin Casting

"Hi Grand Fleet, it's Lera Abova here. Otherwise known as Miss All Sunday," Abova's special message to Netflix's One Piece fans began. "Thanks for welcoming me aboard. Couldn't be more excited to go on this incredible adventure with now. But for now, I'm headed back to Cape Town to continue filming Season 2. Let me tell you, there are some secrets and mysteries you won't want to miss. Knowledge is power, Nakama." As teased with her message, Miss All Sunday has a lot more going on as her mysterious nature would imply.

It's something fans of One Piece's manga and anime are well aware of as Nico Robin is one of the most important new additions to the series in Season 2. Not only does this character plant some big seeds for the future with her initial debut as a member of the Baroque Works group (together with Joe Manganiello's Mr. 0/Sir Crocodile), but she'll also play an even more significant role in everything that's going to happen in a future season of the live-action series should One Piece continue beyond Season 2.

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works for a release with Netflix in the future, but has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the new episodes will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga, so Nico Robin's role in the coming episodes are certainly more interesting given that she has more to do in the series later.

But like seen with the first season, there will likely be time made to explore more of the characters who don't really have a lot of screen time in the original version of One Piece. It's something unique to the live-action series as more characters are given more to do thanks to the benefits of retrospect (as some seemingly small moments led to huge things in the future), and that's likely going to be the case for Season 2 as we'll see more of Robin ahead of her full thrust into the story.