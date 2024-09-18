Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Casts Lera Abova as Nico Robin

Netflix's One Piece has officially cast their Nico Robin for Season 2! One Piece's live-action series is now in the works on its return for Season 2, and shooting for the new episodes has officially begun. The cast for the new season has been stacking up in anticipation of all of the new arcs we will get to see adapted from Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, but there are a few other main additions that fans have been especially curious to see announced as there are a few key characters who have yet to join in on the production in full.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously updated fans about the progress on Season 2 of the Netflix series earlier this Summer, and teased that fans would be updated on casting additions for three of the final key characters fans want to see, Tony Tony Chopper, Vivi Nefertari, and Miss All Sunday, otherwise known as Nico Robin. While Vivi has been revealed alongside with some other members of the cast, we've finally gotten the reveal that Lera Abova has been cast as the live-action version of Nico Robin for One Piece season 2. The reveal was made quietly by Netflix as the site posted a TADUM article detailing the casting choice.

One Piece Season 2 Cast So Far

This is just the latest new addition to the cast that has been absolutely stacked with the likes of a returning cast from the first season, and new additions such as Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, and Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari.

One Piece Season 2 is now filming, but has yet to set a release date as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed about this coming season of the live-action series, however, is that it will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. Which means we'll get to see the first steps into the real Grand Line, and that was teased towards the end of the first season as Luffy and the Straw Hat crew started coming together.

Who Is Nico Robin?

Nico Robin is one of the most important characters in One Piece's history overall. First introduced to the series during this first real foray into the Grand Line, she debuts under the guise of Miss All Sunday. As a high ranking member of Baroque Works, it's clear that she's very mysterious and that someone Luffy and the others need to keep an eye. Just revealing her real name is a bit of a spoiler, but to go any further in detailing who she actually is might ruin some of the better reveals to come in the show itself.

What you need to know about Robin for now, however, is that she's important to the series. She's someone who works very closely with a big villain who will be fully revealed in a later arc, and is far more involved after that. Robin's the kind of addition to the series that cements the live-action's future. It's the kind of character addition that implies that those behind the series are hoping to be around for the long haul. Or at the very least, three seasons with Netflix. Make sure you check out the first season streaming now to catch up.