Netflix's One Piece: Joe Manganiello Breaks Silence on Crocodile Casting

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and new addition to the series Joe Manganiello has shared a special statement with fans following his casting as Mr. 0. Netflix's One Piece has been full steam ahead with its production on Season 2 of the live-action series since earlier this Summer, and with it has been adding tons of new members to the cast as the series readies to take on its next wave of arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original manga and anime franchise. This includes some of the big villains coming Luffy and the Straw Hats' way.

Netflix recently shared a great deal of updates during Geeked Week this year, and One Piece Season 2 is looking more full than ever with the confirmation that Joe Manganiello will be joining the cast as Mr. 0, who goes by Crocodile in the original manga release. To celebrate his joining the series, Manganiello shared a special statement with fans teasing that he's going to be starting work on the series in full very soon. You can check out Manganiello's message below as shared by One Piece's official X account.

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 is bringing a whole new level of danger to the Grand Line! 🐊

Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Cast So Far

"Hello Grand Fleet, Joe Manganiello here," Manganiello began. "You may have seen the leak! But you don't know all of my secrets. I'm excited to join the cast as Mr. 0, and now I've gotta head to set to get down to business. So keep your guard up, Straw Hats because we're just getting started. See you soon." Manganiello's message teases that he'll start his time filming for the new episodes fairly soon (while addressing that it was leaked before its official announcement), and he's only one of the many new cast members confirmed to be joining the series for the new season.

Manganiello will be joined in the cast by not only the returning members from the first season, but new faces such as Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, and Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday.

What Role Will Joe Manganiello Play in Netflix's One Piece?

Manganiello will be introduced to Netflix's One Piece as the mysterious Mr. 0 in Season 2. That's his codename as a member of the Baroque Works group, and he plays a huge role in the series' future. What's interesting about his character appearing, however, is just how much we might get to see Manganiello in the series compared to the original iterations of the story. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the new episodes will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga, and that's raised some questions about Crocodile.

This major foe plays a significant role much later after these arcs, and that could mean that Netflix has even more plans for One Piece in the future. Season 2 already seemed like a lock because of how popular that first season was, and characters like Mr. 0 popping up feel significant as it teases that there could be pieces in place for a potential third season to follow to cover what Manganiello's really meaty role will come into play.