Netflix’s One Piece Shares First Look at Live-Action Loguetown With New Sneak Peek

One Piece is now in the works on coming to Netflix with Season 2, and Netflix has shared a new sneak peek at how Loguetown will look when it makes the jump to live-action. One Piece’s first season wrapped up with Luffy bringing together the first members of his Straw Hat crew as they got ready to officially enter the Grand Line. After defeating Arlong, they are feeling like they are on top of the world and are getting ready to see what kind of dangerous new enemies and grand adventures are coming their way in the future. Which starts with the next season.

One Piece Season 2 wrapped its production with Netflix earlier this year, and fans have steadily getting new looks at the coming seasons thanks to sneak peeks or new tidbits shared by members of the cast. This now continues with the best look at one of the new locations yet with the first dive into the live-action version of Loguetown, which serves as the final location within the East Blue that Luffy and the others will need to visit before they get to make their way to the Grand Line. Check it out below.

The secrets of Loguetown are about to be unveiled! 🏴‍☠️ Let Charithra Chandran, our Miss Wednesday, take you on a tour through this incredible set, where every corner holds a story. Can you spot all the hidden gems? 😆 🌊 Don't miss TUDUM live on May 31st, streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OD1IoiI84C — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 15, 2025

What Is Loguetown in One Piece?

When series creator Eiichiro Oda previously teased what new arcs would be covered in One Piece Season 2, Loguetown was the first on the list. This arc takes place as the final piece of the East Blue saga seen in the first season, and features some big moments for Luffy and the others before they enter the Grand Line in full. It’s a shift in the series that teases the kind of impact that Luffy will have on the rest of the world in the coming years, and has some major ties to Gol D. Roger himself as it’s where he was executed as seen in the very beginning of the live-action series.

As teased by this new sneak peek that only gives fans a glimpse of the town itself, it’s clear that the One Piece live-action series is going to have as expansive of sets as seen in the first season. It’s one of the big reasons why fans loved what they got to see in the first season, and it’s likely going to be one of the big reasons why the new season is going to be a hit as well. But it’s just a matter of waiting for the new episodes to hit.

Netflix has yet to officially announce a release date or window for the new season of One Piece as of the time of this publication, but even more information is coming soon. Netflix has announced that One Piece will be one of the many franchises sharing new information during the upcoming TUDUM 2025 event coming later this month. While it’s yet to be revealed exactly what fans can hope to see, it’s going to be the first concrete update in a while.

One Piece has yet to reveal any extended looks at Season 2 of the live-action series, and sneak peeks like this one have been very coy about what we actually get to see. There have yet to be any promotional images of the actual series, or any of the footage in motion, so there are still many questions about how all of the new additions will look when they make their eventual live-action debut. But for now, you can catch up with the first season of One Piece now streaming with Netflix.