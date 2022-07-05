One Piece Announces New English Dub Drop

One Piece's anime adaptation is still in the throes of the Wano Arc, with Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates fighting against the forces of Kaido, Big Mom, and the Beast Pirates within the borders of the isolated nation that is seeking to achieve the dreams of Kozuki Oden. While the Japanese version of the Shonen television series is continuing to release on a nearly weekly basis, the English Dub still has quite a long way to go in terms of playing catch-up, though this year's Anime Expo proved that the release of these episodes continues.

One Piece used its Official Twitter Account to share the news that this month, the anime adaptation from Toei would be releasing episodes 819 to 830 from the English Dub Actors, documenting more of the Cake Island Arc that saw Luffy and his crew taking on Big Mom and her clan:

Just announced at #AX2022! The journey to save Sanji continues. 🎂



The English dub of One Piece Season 13 Voyage 4 (eps 819-830) lands in digital stores July 12. pic.twitter.com/dzUKYB6ZO3 — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) July 2, 2022

The voice of Luffy in the English Dub, Colleen Clinkenbeard, spoke with us at Comicbook.com earlier this year, diving into the appeal of Shonen stories when it comes to fans all over the world:

"I think in more recent years the studios creating anime have done a better job incorporating female voices in the shonen anime and allowing shojo series to appeal to all viewers. That should be the direction we're aiming for, I think. Not "Male anime" and "Female anime," but anime with different flavors for every palette. The one thing I'd like to see change even more is the treatment of female characters in anime of all genres. Female characters are too often driven by their desire to appeal to men or support men, and too infrequently by their own motives and storylines. They also tend to end up in the background, waiting to be rescued or fixed in some way. I'd like to see more strength in the female characters we see in anime so both girls and boys watching anime as they grow up can find things to admire in those characters, rather than looking to the male leads for inspiration. Obviously, there are exceptions to that rule!"

Will you be picking up these digital episodes of One Piece when they arrive on July 12th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.