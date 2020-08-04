One Piece to Release Official Wedding Dress Collection

✖

With One Piece continuing to be one of the biggest anime properties the world over, there are certainly going to be plenty of different avenues for picking up merchandise that features Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, and now, fans of the franchise can even honor the series on their wedding day with this wedding dress collection! Though none of the Straw Hats have weddings in their future as they battle against the threat of Kaido and his Beast Pirates in Wano Country, who knows what the future of the series will hold before we see their final voyage take place!

Romance hasn't been something that has been completely absent from the adventures of Monkey and his crew, with "Pirate Empress" Boa Hancock holding quite the flame for the man of rubber who is working his hardest to become the leader of the pirates. Boa, who is lusted after by nearly every man she comes into contact with, came to love Luffy when their paths first came into contact with one another, with the great irony being that Monkey didn't hold the same feelings for her. Though we aren't sure if the pair will ever be married, it's certainly a relationship that we're rooting to see come to fruition before the end of the franchise.

The Official Twitter Account for PlacoleWedding shared the notification that they were creating a wedding dress that had been modeled after the aesthetic of one of the first pirates to join Luffy's Straw Hat Pirates, and will subsequently be creating a new One Piece dress for a new member each month:

大人気アニメ

「𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐂𝐄（ワンピース）」との

コラボドレス企画がスタート👗

12ヶ月連続でプラコレから

「𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐂𝐄（ワンピース）」

キャラクターへウェディングドレスを

毎月1キャラクターづつご提案予定🧡

8月は、「麦わらの一味」 航海士

「ナミ」のドレスです🍊 pic.twitter.com/otfS3EkEhl — DRESSY(ドレシー) by プラコレ (@placolewedding) August 3, 2020

What other wedding dresses from One Piece do you think we'll see down the line? Which Straw Hat Pirates do you foresee tying the knot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.