One Piece Reveals a Traitor's Bloody Fate

Now that One Piece has officially taken its first steps into the final battle for Wano Country, the newest chapter of the series has take things to a bloody new level with the fate of a particularly egregious traitor. As fans have seen in the last few chapters of the series, things have been developing at a rapid pace as the stakes are higher than ever. This is indeed a war with casualties, and thankfully one of the first major losses is not from the rebels' side. In fact, the Akazaya Nine finally got to settle things with their traitor, Kanjuro.

After revealing himself to be a traitor and taking Momonosuke to Kaido, the previous chapter of the series saw the Akazaya Nine making their way to Kaido's place but were stopped at the gates by Kanjuro and a few opposing forces. But in Chapter 986 of the series, that fight is over.

Chapter 986 of the series begins with the Akazaya Nine recomposing themselves as they prepare for the full fight against Kaido. They're tired from the fight they just had, but are walking away victoriously as a bloodied Kanjuro lies lifeless on the ground. But it's as far from as heroic of a victory as you might expect from such a feat. Because while they are victorious, they did spend a lot of time with Kanjuro as a member of their Kozuki family.

While leaving the side of Kanjuro's fallen body, Kin'emon and the others begin to cry a little as they reminisce about all of the time they spent together with Oden 20 years ago. It's a bittersweet victory as they just had to cut down one of their brothers. Kin'emon even pays Kanjuro respects by covering his bloodied body as they walk away, but that chapter of their lives is over. Unfortunately, there is no time to truly sink things in as now they have their sights set on Kaido.

As the chapter comes to a close and the matter with Kanjuro now resolved, their last aim is to save Momonosuke and defeat Kaido once and for all.

