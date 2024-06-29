One Piece on Ice Shares New Look at Live-Action Vivi

One Piece's upcoming live-action second season has already confirmed that some familiar faces from the anime series would be appearing. Mr. 3, Wapol, Smoker, Dory, Brogy, and more have been confirmed to be a part of the Straw Hat Pirates' return. While some big characters have been confirmed for the live-action show's comeback, there are still more that Grand Line fans are waiting to see confirmed. If the Netflix series continues to follow the source material than Princess Vivi is a lock for the upcoming episodes, and another live-action performance, One Piece on Ice, has given fans a new look at their live-action Vivi.

One Piece on Ice is an ice show that has only been performed in Japan so far, mostly covering the Alabasta arc of the beloved shonen franchise. While the show hasn't hinted at making its way to North America, it is set to return later this year to once again see Luffy and the Straw Hats on ice. Taking place on September 7th and 8th this fall, the actor who takes on the role of Vivi doesn't just have to skate but convey the trials and tribulations of King Cobra's daughter.

Princess Vivi on Ice

The live-action Vivi is played by actor Marin Honda, who was more than willing to talk about her role, "Vivi cares for her friends more than herself. But how can I portray the princess, who is both strong-willed and fragile? From the premiere, I was conscious of wanting to perform in a way that would reach every corner of the venue, with my facial expressions and body movements, so that people would see me as "Vivi," not as "Honda Marin." I'm really looking forward to playing Vivi again in the re-run and experiencing that same emotion. I'll be giving it my all again."

Whoever ends up scoring the role of Princess Vivi in Netflix's One Piece is going to have a big part to play in the Straw Hats' journey in season two. While she might not have Devil Fruit powers of her own, the princess of Alabasta does everything in her power to both help her citizens and stop the destructive rampage of the villainous Crocodile.

