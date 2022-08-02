One Piece: Red Releases New Promo Posters Ahead of Premiere

One Piece: Red is set to arrive in theaters in only a few days in Japan, with the global release set for this fall. As the fifteenth film is prepared to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, the ultimate Diva, the Straw Hat Pirates themselves are set to sport some very different looks. Typically, each move of the franchise would give Luffy and company some new styles, but now, new posters for the upcoming Shonen movie give fans closer looks at all the aesthetics that will help usher in the return of Monkey's former mentor.

Despite releasing a number of trailers and music videos for the upcoming return of the Straw Hats to the silver screen, there are still many questions surrounding One Piece: Red's story. Primarily, the major question amongst the fandom remains whether or not Luffy and SHanks will finally reunite after not coming into contact with one another for years. Recently, it was announced that the main anime adaptation would be taking a break from the War For Wano Arc to give fans a closer look at the early relationship between Luffy and Uta. The timeline for Red also has yet to be confirmed, leaving many to wonder if the events of the battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates will have a role to play in the fifteenth film.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the two new promotional images for One Piece: Red, giving fans the opportunity to get a closer look at some of the new looks that the Straw Hat Pirates will be wearing for the return of the Red-Haired Shanks and the introduction of his daughter to the Grand Line:

One Piece Film RED new promotional visual pic.twitter.com/CLqOoK5yoG — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 30, 2022

One Piece Film RED new promotional visual pic.twitter.com/gbA4SAGaNo — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 30, 2022

One Piece: Red's release date in North America has yet to be revealed, though Crunchyroll released an official description for the film that gives fans a better idea of what to expect:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly."

She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."