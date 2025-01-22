One Piece’s Release Schedule Reportedly Marks Its First Streak in Months

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is off to an amazing start, but the continuous hiatuses delayed the progress quite a bit. After the holidays were over, fans noticed that the franchise was in its most boring period in history. However, the manga is back on its track after Chapter 1136. One Piece started going on multiple unexpected hiatuses during the live-action adaptations’ production. After the first season became a global sensation in 2023, the manga returned to its schedule before Season 2 began filming. As the Executive Director of the show, Oda is often busy with the series. Aside from that, he also needs breaks in between to rest.

Although the manga released fewer chapters in the last several months, fans are as supportive towards Oda as always. After Chapter 1136, One Piece will release the next two chapters over each consecutive week with no breaks. The information was reported by a popular account @pewpiece, a common source for One Piece-related manga leaks, and is likely sourced from claystage.com’s popular annual One Piece release date schedule for 2025. The last time we had consecutive chapters was in October, with the releases of Chapters 1128, 1129, and 1130. The manga is currently focusing on Shanks’ lookalike and Gunko. Fans can expect exciting plot twists in the upcoming chapters as we may find out more about Shanks’ lookalike.

What Is Happening in One Piece’s Elbaf Arc?

After the crew’s arrival on Elbaf, the Giants hold a celebratory banquet to welcome them. Robin and Saul reunite after 22 years following the tragic Ohara Incident. The manga also introduces Prince Loki, who is crucified in the underworld for killing his father, King Herald. The giants explain that Loki always caused chaos in their villages. However, he finally crossed the line after killing his father to acquire a powerful devil fruit.

They weren’t able to capture him after he fled to the ocean, but Shanks got to him. Amid the festivities, Elbaf is facing its biggest threat ever. Two Holy Knights infiltrate the underworld to recruit Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf. Loki is easily the strongest giant, but getting an offer to become a Holy Knight, a position only reserved for the World Noble, speaks volumes about his strength.

However, even though Loki could have easily escaped with their help, he rejects them. The Prince also makes fun of the Celestial Dragons in front of Gunko and Shanks’ lookalike. The upcoming chapters will explore the situation in the underworld. We may soon find out more about Shanks’ lookalike. Given his hatred for the World Nobles, Loki will likely continue to reject and provoke them further.

Meanwhile, the Holy Knights may have a bigger goal than just capturing Loki. The World Government has always wanted Elbaf, the strongest country in the world, on their side. While Luffy and the others are unaware of the situation, it wouldn’t be long before news about it arrives in the Sun World, the place where all Elbaf villages are located. The arc is also focusing on Nika lore that fans were looking forward to.

