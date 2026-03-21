The One Piece Remake Reveals Latest Update

One Piece might be on a hot streak with the likes of its live-action adaptation, its current anime from Toei, and the manga that started it all, but the Straw Hat Pirates have another big project in the works. Wit Studio, which anime fans might know for its work on the likes of Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, and Ranking of Kings, is set to adapt the Grand Line in an upcoming remake of the beloved shonen series. The One Piece will be a project from Wit to release on Netflix, and the production house’s president is giving us an idea of what the remake will be.

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Joining “The Ai Show,” Wit President George Wada took the chance to address the One Piece remake, and how they’re looking to avoid the idea that the series is made for kids. “When it originally aired, the series was scheduled on Sunday mornings at 8 AM, which is considered a time slot for children. At WIT Studio, we are proud to produce impactful works such as Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga. These are very distinctive creations. We want to approach One Piece with that same strength and level of quality, while fully respecting Toei and their remarkable work. The biggest challenge in creating a work like One Piece lies in the immense size of its fanbase and in surpassing their expectations. Over the years, fans have built their own vision of the story, and we want to create something that goes beyond that imagination.”

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The One Piece Remake is Coming

Wit Studio

Wada also shared one of the most important things that Wit is keeping in mind when it comes to recreating the Grand Line: “The most important thing is to understand what the original author, Eiichiro Oda, wants, and to find the best way to present what he wishes to show or express. By working closely with him, we will achieve the final result. This work is very close to Oda’s heart, and he knows it better than anyone; his vision will guide us. With Netflix, we now realize that our work is watched all over the world. We are no longer competing only in the Japanese market; we are competing with global giants like Hollywood and Disney.”

Netflix has been putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to the world of the Grand Line. On top of housing the latest episodes of the anime, the streaming service is housing the catalogue of original installments and movies that made up Luffy’s animated quest. With the live-action adaptation already working on its third season, anime fans should expect far more years of the Grand Line to be a part of the platform’s resume. Sticking closer to the source material, it will be interesting to see how Wit’s Netflix series changes from Toei Animation’s original take.

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