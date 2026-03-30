One Piece Reveals First Look at Robin’s Major Anime Makeover for Elbaph Arc

One Piece is setting up to enter a whole new era of the anime franchise in just a little under a week, and the anime is getting Nico Robin ready for the occasion with a huge makeover. One Piece is finally set to return for new episodes of the anime this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and with it will see Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats heading into the legendary island of giants after decades of teasing Elbaph. But it’s going to be an even bigger deal for Robin.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc marks an interesting reunion for Robin as it was confirmed to her during the events of Egghead that her old friend Saul is alive and well on Elbaph. The two of them have been separated ever since Ohara’s destruction, so Robin has been carrying the weight of Saul’s loss ever since she was a child. It seems to help in this manner, Robin is going to have a very notable makeover that will see her look a lot more like she did in her original appearances. Check it out below.

One Piece Elbaph Arc Reveals Nico Robin’s New Anime Makeover

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece: Elbaph Arc revealed a new trailer as part of the AnimeJapan 2026 event in Japan this past weekend, and with it gave fans a cool look at some of the new things coming to the anime. This not only teased some brand new faces joining the cast, but also revealed how the Straw Hats will look for the new region. But while the Straw Hats might get new looks for each of the island adventures they have, Robin’s makeover for the occasion holds a bit more significance.

Ever since the Straw Hats reunited at the Saobody Archipelago following One Piece’s big timeskip, Robin had changed her hairstyle significantly and never really looked back. But with the Elabph arc seeing her trim her hair and bring her bangs back, Robin now looks more like how she did in her original appearances. It’s a big move that sees Robin fully invested in her reunion with Saul, so now it’s just a matter of seeing the two actually get their emotional reunion in the anime.

When Does One Piece: Elbaph Arc Come Out?

© Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

Thankfully it won’t be too much longer until we see it all in action as , and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia. The new episodes will then be made available for streaming with Netflix beginning on April 11th, but English dub release plans for this new season have yet to be announced as of this time.

The new opening theme for the Elbaph Arc is titled “Luminous” as performed by Aina The End, and the new ending theme is titled “Sono Mirai” as performed by 36km/h. The first confirmed new additions to the cast are Yuichi Nakamura as Loki, Ryota Takeuchi as Road, and Ayane Sakura as Gerd, but many more re going to be revealed as the anime continues. With 26 episodes planned for the year, fans have a lot to look forward to from Robin and the others for sure.

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