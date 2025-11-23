One Piece Anime Confirms Egghead Arc Ends Very Soon: New Trailer Revealed

One Piece has confirmed the Egghead Arc is going to be reaching its finale very soon with a new trailer showing off the first look at the anime’s future. One Piece has revealed it has some big plans for the future as the franchise is about to undergo a major change with its release schedule in 2026 and beyond. But while the series is going to change moving forward, it still has quite a lot to work through for the end of the year as the anime still plans to air plenty of episodes over the next few weeks or so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Egghead Arc returned for Part 2 of its run earlier this Spring following a historic six month hiatus for the anime, and has been steadily working through its events in the months since. But as the anime prepares to kick off its next arc in 2026, it still needs to bring the Egghead Arc to an end. Luckily with a new trailer released after the latest episode of the anime, One Piece has confirmed that the Egghead Arc will be reaching its finale beginning with the next episode. Check it out in action below.

How Will One Piece: Egghead Arc End?

Play video

One Piece has confirmed that the Egghead Arc finale will begin with Episode 1121, which will be officially premiering on Sunday, November 30th in Japan. The trailer sees Luffy talking with Bonney a little bit before showing off some of the biggest moments of the arc thus far, and it seems like Bonney will be playing a key role in the climax to come. Much like how Bonney has played a central role through the arc so far, she’ll be factoring into how it all ends when she unlocks a greater power within herself as well.

But even if Bonney is able to help, there are still many questions about the Egghead Arc itself. Vegapunk’s final message to the world is still revealing many secrets about the world’s history, and it’s leading to some reveals that fans have been waiting to find out for decades at this point. But not only that, Luffy and the Straw Hats have been trying their best to escape from the clutches of the Fiver Elders that have been unleashing their full power to make sure Egghead is wiped off the map. There’s just so much left that needs to be wrapped up.

What to Know for One Piece’s Return in 2026

Courtesy of Toei Animation

It’s all going to be wrapping up fairly soon with the start of the next episode, and One Piece has some big changes for what’s coming next. After the Egghead Arc comes to an end through the rest of the year, the anime is going to take another three month break before returning next April. One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be officially kicking off its episodes sometime in April 2026 as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the anime will be shifting over to its seasonal schedule moving forward.

One Piece’s anime has announced it will now only be releasing two cours of episodes a year moving forward, with 26 episodes airing each year in total. The series will be adapting Eiichiro Oda’s manga at a much faster pace than seen in the current iteration of the anime, and fans can look forward to a whole new era kicking off next Spring.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!