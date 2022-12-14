One Piece Anime Shows Off Nico Robin's New Form: Watch

One Piece has been heating up in the fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria of the Tobi Roppo with the last few episodes of the series, and the anime really goes all out for the climax of the long awaited fight between the two of them in the newest episode of the series! The war across Onigashima has been continuing through its final phase with the latest episodes as the Straw Hat crew has been facing off against the members of the Tobi Roppo while trying to buy time for Luffy to continue his fight against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome.

The previous couple of episodes have been focused on Robin after she saved Sanji from the clutches of Black Maria, and she has been steadily showing off what she can really do in a fight thanks to taking on such a tough opponent. But as Robin has pushed herself even further than ever before, she unlocked a huge new kind of power and brought the fight to an end in an impressive way in the anime. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

What Happens in Robin's Fight With Black Maria?

Episode 1044 of One Piece continues the fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria that has been powering through the last few episodes, and Robin has been challenged mentally and physically by the ordeal. Black Maria has been using the fact that Sanji cried out for Robin's help in order to try and get under Robin's skin, and that reaches a new level with the newest episode as she really tries to comb through Robin's trauma for extra lumps.

But it's here that Robin reveals that she will be as evil as her crew needs her to be, and reveals a powerful new form that she has at her disposal. Unleashing a devilish new "Demonio Fleur" through her anger against the foe, the episode then takes the fight to its climax with a cool showing of what Robin can do with this new level of power.

What did you think seeing Robin's Demonio Fleur form in the anime's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!