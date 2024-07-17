One Piece Cosplay Gets Metal With Eustass Kid

One Piece has made some big changes for the members of the Worst Generation in both the anime and manga, and now one awesome cosplay is really highlighting just how cool Eustass Kid is to be a part of it! One Piece has been shaking things up with the Egghead Arc as it serves as the first major arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise. While Luffy’s path after Wano led him to the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, it had sent both Law and Kid onto direct collision courses with two of the Emperors, Blackbeard and Red-Haired Shanks.

One Piece recently showcased how Kid ended up crossing paths with Shanks, and despite how well Kid did against Big Mom at Wano, it’s clear that the gap in strength between he and Shanks was far too wide. This led to an immediate loss in the long anticipated fights fans wanted to see in action between the two greats, and it’s made Kid’s future all the more uncertain. But while we wait to see what Kid does next, artist kohcoz on TikTok has brought Kid back to life with absolutely metal cosplay! Check it out:

