One Piece Shares First Look at 2025 Finale Ahead of the Anime’s Hiatus

One Piece is gearing up to go on another hiatus before the anime returns next Spring, and now fans have gotten the first look at how it’s all going to end for the Egghead Arc with its final episode. One Piece is undergoing a major shift for 2025 and beyond as the anime will no longer be releasing new episodes on a weekly basis throughout the entire year. Starting in 2026, One Piece is moving over to a seasonal schedule and is planning to only release 26 new episodes a year from now on.

Which means that with One Piece officially bring the anime’s adaptation of the Egghead Arc to an end with its final episode of 2025, it’s going to be quite a while before the anime returns for its next arc. The Egghead Arc was one of the most monumental in the anime to date, and it’s opened up a lot of questions for Luffy and the Straw Hats as they set sail to their next destination at Elbaph. You can check out the preview for One Piece‘s Egghead Arc finale below as shared by Toei Animation.

When Does One Piece’s Season Finale Come Out?

One Piece Season 1 (hilariously) will be officially coming to an end with Episode 1155 airing on December 28th in Japan. Streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix (a little bit later), One Piece Episode 1155 is titled “The Promised Horizon -Off to the Long-Awaited Elbaph!” The promo for the finale teases it as such, “Along with the Giant Pirate Crew, the Straw Hats eat, drink, and sing up a storm! Waiting beyond the horizon is the island that they dreamed of reaching. Full of anticipation for a new quest, the Sunny sails the open sea.”

This will be the final episode of One Piece’s classic production cycle, and the anime will be a seasonal release from now on. The staff revealed that the plan is to move it to a more seasonal schedule with only 26 episodes planned each year. But in exchange of this shift, the pace of each episode will be sped up so it’s more in line with how Oda paces the manga (with the episodes planning to adapt about 1.5 chapters each entry). But we’ve still yet to see what that will actually look like in practice.

When Does One Piece’s Anime Come Back?

Luckily, One Piece has already confirmed when the anime is preparing to return. As part of the Jump Festa 2026 event this past weekend, One Piece: Elbaph Arc confirmed it’s going to be making its debut on April 5th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. International streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time, but this is far from the only new release that the franchise has planned for the new year as there are lots of good things coming our way.

Netflix will be releasing Season 2 of the live-action One Piece series on March 10th around the world, and is now in production on its third season. Also during Jump Festa 2026, series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that a new movie for the anime is in the works but teased that it’s still quite a ways from its debut. There are lots of things to keep an eye out for in 2026.

