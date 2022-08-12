One Piece Debuts Special Opening in Honor of New Film

The War For Wano is taking a break in the anime adaptation of One Piece. In its place, the television series is taking the opportunity to explore the earlier days of both Monkey D. Luffy and Uta, the ultimate diva who happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks. Along with this new story tying into One Piece: Red, the special episodes will feature a new opening that has found its way online.

The new One Piece opening theme can be seen below, taking the opportunity to combine new footage from these episodes along with scenes and characters that will be featured in the upcoming movie that has already landed in Japanese theaters and will hit theaters around the globe later this year:

The official description of the fifteenth One Piece film reads as such from Crunchyroll, with the streaming service helping to release the movie around the globe this fall:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly. She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music. There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

While Uta will be prominently featured in the newest One Piece movie, it is still uncertain whether Shanks' daughter will have a role to play in the Final Arc of the series, though her father has already been featured in the latest chapters of the manga.

While Uta will be prominently featured in the newest One Piece movie, it is still uncertain whether Shanks' daughter will have a role to play in the Final Arc of the series, though her father has already been featured in the latest chapters of the manga.