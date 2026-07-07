One Piece Takes Unexpected Hiatus Ahead of Sanji’s Major Power Boost

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc in One Piece takes a turn for the worse after the unexpected arrival of the Holy Knights. Luffy and his crew were welcomed warmly in the fabled Land of the Giants, but the celebration doesn’t last long after the villains target the children. Their goal is to force the Giants to surrender to them and serve as their soldiers to prepare for the final war. Unfortunately, by the time Luffy and the others joined the battle, Imu invaded the island and gained the upper hand in no time. The series is delving deeper into the past, the history of the Holy Knights, and everything fans need to know before the ongoing arc is over.

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The situation continues to spiral down, but that doesn’t stop Luffy and the others from fighting. As one of the most powerful characters in the series, Sanji is also on the front lines, as seen in Chapter 1187, which confirmed he will soon get a major power boost. However, while the battle is going on, the manga confirms a one-week hiatus after Chapter 1188, which is scheduled to be released on July 12th, 2026.

When Is One Piece Chapter 1189 Out?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Since the manga is only taking a one-week break, this means that Chapter 1189 will be out on July 26th, 2026. The update regarding the hiatus comes from @pewpiece, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of latest information on One Piece. While the reason behind the hiatus hasn’t been confirmed yet, it could be related to the live-action adaptation.

As the Executive Producer of the live-action series, Eiichiro Oda oversees every step of the production to ensure the quality of the adaptation. He also visits the filming locations and chooses the cast members. This means that his schedule is always busy during the filming process and the promotional events. The frequent manga breaks often happen due to his busy schedule.

Not to mention that the creator often deals with several health issues, which is why the manga has been going on more breaks than usual. However, it’s rare for One Piece to take a break longer than a week. The release date of Chapter 1189 will be officially updated on the Manga Plus app after Chapter 1188 is out.

One Piece Is All Set to Give Sanji The Power He Needed

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc introduced the Holy Knights, a group of powerful villains that can only be defeated by those wielding Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. As Luffy’s right-hand man, it wouldn’t make any sense for Sanji not to even have the ability to deal with these villains. While Zoro unlocked this ability in Wano, Gaban confirmed that Sanji has the potential to use the Color of the Supreme King.

The Straw Hats’ chef is currently fighting against Killingham, one of the Holy Knights responsible for the attack on the island. Now that the manga has officially confirmed this major boost, it won’t be long before fans get to see their favorite character using the most powerful ability in the entire series.

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