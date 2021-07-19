One Piece Debuts Massive Puzzle Art for Where's Waldo Collab

✖

One Piece has debuted a massive new puzzle poster for a special collaboration with Where's Waldo! Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is still in the midst of celebrating its huge anniversary, and the franchise is branching out with a number of huge collaborations like the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo. This isn't the only new collaboration set for the franchise, of course, and isn't the only unexpected one as One Piece and illustrator Martin Handford's Where's Waldo? puzzle books (known as Where's Wally? outside of North America) have joined forces for a particularly cool puzzle.

Teaming up with Handford for this collaboration, One Piece has debuted a massive puzzle visual much in the same vein as the Where's Waldo? books. Hiding Waldo and several of One Piece's many characters in the Onigashima landscape (which we know is packed with tons of fighters thanks to a recent update on those involved in a recent chapter of the series totalling those in the island in the tens of thousands). You can check out the puzzle visual for yourself below from One Piece's official Twitter account:

The collaboration between One Piece and Where's Waldo? not only came with a fun new puzzle, but a hilarious makeover for Luffy in the Where's Waldo? style as well. As you can tell from this sky view of Onigashima, there are tons of characters and fighters that Oda is balancing all at one time with this huge war. The anime has finally hit this point as well with the newest episode officially seeing the Straw Hats and the mass of Samurai rebels make landfall on the island and ready to attack.

With the manga and anime both in the midst of the war on Onigashima, it's only a matter of time before we get to see the full scope of Oda's vision for the arc. But what do you think of this Where's Waldo take on One Piece? Which characters were you able to spot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!