One Piece Goes All-Out with its Whitebeard vs Roger Pirates Battle

One Piece went all out for the battle between the Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger pirate crews! The massive flashback exploring Oden Kozuki's past continues with the newest episode, and it was already a huge deal that Oden actually managed to sail the seas with Whitebeard and his crew 20 years ago. But the previous episode of the series took this one step further and revealed that Whitebeard and his crew once had a major collision with Gol D. Roger's crew. While the first part of this clash was already a hit with fans, the newest episode goes the extra mile.

Episode 966 of the series continues the standoff between the two legendary crews, and as expected, it's not long before the two crews go completely into battle with one another. While this scene was included in Eiichiro Oda's original telling of the arc, this is one of the moments the anime has decided to highlight more as it extended the fight between the two crews. You can check it out in the video above!

As evident by the newest episode of the series, Oden's flashback is one of the most important flashbacks in the series overall. Not only does it reveal more key aspects of Wano Country's past, but we have seen more of a look into Whitebeard at his prime as well. As we have seen over the course of the flashback and with this newest episode especially, Oden's past journeys crosses with Roger's final travels as a pirate.

The fight between the two crews eventually ends in a completely different way that you would expect from such a lead in to a fight like this, but it also lends itself to the friendly rivalry that the two crews had during that first golden age of piracy. Following this massive battle, Roger ends up asking for Whitebeard's help in borrowing Oden in order to decipher the Poneglyphs to find the final island left to explore. This flashback is really only getting started.

What did you think of this fight between Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger's pirate crews? How do you feel about Oden's flashback in the anime so far? What are you most excited to see next from this big flashback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!