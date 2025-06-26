One Piece Finally Settles a Huge Wano Mystery That’s Been Bugging Fans for Years

It’s been nearly three years since the conclusion of One Piece’s Wano Arc, and since then, the series has gone into high gear, revealing many of its best-kept secrets as the story heads into the Final Saga. The Egghead Arc dropped many lore bombs and now the Elbaf Arc is following in its footsteps with massive revelations about the history of One Piece’s world, Luffy’s Nika powers and much more. That said, the Elbaf Arc has now also settled a huge Wano mystery that has gone unresolved for years, this being the debate about Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki.

Chapter 1152 of One Piece finally settles a huge Zoro debate by confirming that he does indeed possess Conqueror’s Haki. The confirmation comes from the left-hand of the former Pirate King, Scopper Gaban himself, who makes Zoro aware of it while pointing out how it’s been leaking off him the entire time. As such, the latest chapter finally settles the age-old debate about the Conqueror’s Haki at Wano stemming from Enma instead of Zoro, and given how the series has avoided clarifying this outright for years on end, fans could not appreciate this confirmation more, overdue as it may be.

One Piece Finally Confirms Zoro Has Conqueror’s Haki, and Not Enma

Great as the Wano Arc and its climactic fights were, the ending of the arc left much to be desired, with many loose threads and unresolved mysteries. Easily one of the biggest of these was the fact that fans were left hanging about whether Zoro truly had Conqueror’s Haki or not, with the core of the debate being that the haki may have been the remnants of Oden’s haki that was leaking from within Enma, which fans were already told seemed to have a will of its own.

One Piece further added fuel to the fire when the Vivre Cards also remained very vague and non-committal when it came to the matter of Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki, even delaying the release of the latest batch of Vivre Cards, and maybe fans now know why. Admittedly, it would very much be possible for Enma to contain Oden’ Haki especially since the Egghead Arc has proved that it is possible to seal away Conqueror’ss Haki within an object even for centuries as Joyboy did with Emet.

Having said that, it makes much more sense for Zoro as one of the wings of the future Pirate King to possess Conqueror’s Haki himself, and the same applies to Sanji, regardless of what the latest chapter may imply. This is especially crucial as One Piece’s Final Saga cements the seemingly immortal Imu, Five Elders, and the Holy Knights as the ultimate antagonists of the series.

