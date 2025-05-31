One Piece’s Straw Hats No Longer Need Luffy to Shine

It has been months since the One Piece manga commenced the Elbaf Arc of the Final Saga, and things have long spiraled out of control. After facing powerful enemies like Admiral Kizaru and the Gorosei, the crew escapes to the Land of the Giants, where they are welcomed wholeheartedly. Not only are they familiar with Dory and Brogy, but everyone knows about the friendship between Robin and Saul. While Elbaf is an isolated nation, the people are friendly and more accepting towards anyone they trust, regardless of social status. Since the country isn’t affiliated with the World Government, they don’t have a problem showing Luffy and his friends around and even welcoming them with a big banquet.

However, it hadn’t been long since they arrived, but the island received uninvited guests who sought nothing but destruction. The Holy Knights are some of the strongest fighters in the world, and they are determined to bring the Giants on their side, even if it means using force. Shamrock, the Commander of the Holy Knights, leaves the island on important business, trusting the task to Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham. Although the fight has long begun and Luffy still hasn’t shown up, the Straw Hats are keeping the enemies at bay.

One Piece’s Straw Hats Defend Elbaf Against the Holy Knights

The Holy Knights have stooped so low that they start the attack on Elbaf by attacking the children, as it’s the easiest way for them to coerce the giants into working for the World Government. While the Monster Trio is busy tending to the injured Loki in the Underworld, the Elbaf is plunged into chaos by the Holy Knights. They are fighting side-by-side with the Giants while trying to keep the children safe. They attack Gunko, one of the Holy Knights, who is revealed to have the same regenerative powers as the Gorosei.

She has way more offensive strength than any of the crew members, but they still refuse to back out. Meanwhile, Sommers and Killingham combine their powers to abduct the children. Robin and Chopper initially hide behind Saul to catch the enemies off guard when the time is right. However, Robin refuses to sit back and watch the peaceful nation get destroyed at the hands of the villains.

She faces off against Sommers despite having a significant disadvantage. She kept the villain on his toes until Scopper Gaban arrives at the scene and uses an unknown attack that stops Sommers’ regeneration completely. The fight will only continue to get worse from here and out. It won’t be long before the Monster Trio joins the battle. For now, it doesn’t seem like any of the three Holy Knights are the arc’s major villain, so we might also see Shamrock returning to the island.

Most Straw Hat Members Aren’t Powerful But Each Offers Something Unique

Although the crew members, aside from Zoro and Sanji, aren’t strong enough to defeat top-tier fighters, they all have unique talents that prove their worth in the show. Compared to the others, Jimbei and Robin are still conventionally powerful, even though the crew’s Archaeologist can’t use Haki. On the other hand, Jimbei isn’t just a skilled Haki user, but his Fish-Man Karate is unparalleled. The only other Haki user in the crew is Usopp, who has only used Observation Haki once in the Dressrosa Arc and hasn’t displayed that skill afterwards. So, it’s unclear if the crew’s sniper has mastered the skill.

Brook is the crew’s musician and the only swordsman other than Zoro. His unique devil fruit powers often help them in tight spots. Meanwhile, Chopper is decent enough to combat ordinary villains in any of his forms. However, he shouldn’t be taken lightly since the raccoon dog can any time use Monster Point. Nami is the perfect example of beauty with brains since she doesn’t simply fight with brute strength but uses her intellect to wield Clima-Tact and Zeus.

Additionally, Franky’s use of technology is an invaluable asset that grants him a sturdy body and powerful attacks. Usually, whenever a major fight erupts, the monster trio are off to fight the strongest villains while the rest of the crew always lend a helping hand. However, despite Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji not joining the fight even now, the other Straw Hat members are doing their best against the Holy Knights, without backing down at all.