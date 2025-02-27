One Piece Might Be Retracting That Big Zoro Reveal

Earlier this week, the One Piece franchise dropped a major bombshell regarding a factoid that many shonen fans had been mulling for quite some time. While the likes of Luffy, Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, and countless swashbucklers have relied on the power of the Devil Fruit, there is another power that some pirates capitalize on. The power known as Conqueror’s Haki is one that can only be accessed by a limited few and recently, the Eiichiro Oda creation had seemingly confirmed that Zoro had access to this. Unfortunately, One Piece might have changed its mind thanks to a big retraction.

For years, many One Piece fans had believed that Zoro was able to control the power known as Conqueror’s Haki. With this power, many pirates can instantly knock out those around them with “inferior spirits” or infuse the energy into weapons if need be. In an upcoming “Birthday Cards” release from the series, a profile for Zoro specifically listed that the green-haired swordsman had the ability to use the energy. Shonen fans swore they had seen Zoro use the power during his fight against Kaido in the Wano Arc but the cards themselves have seemingly been retracted, leaving many to wonder if One Piece is hightailing it away from the previous confirmation.

Roronoa Zoro Might Not Be A Conqueror Yet

In a wild turnaround, Jump Shop Tokyo deleted the original post that previewed the upcoming birthday cards, while also stating that the cards themselves would be “postponed.” While the retailer doesn’t say specifically that this is to make any corrections to Zoro’s status and his ability to use Haki, it makes for some wild timing that this retraction takes place following the big reveal. A retraction might not mean that Zoro has never used the power of Haki but it makes for a wild announcement all the same.

Zoro’s Big Battles

One Piece’s manga is in the throes of its final saga, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates narrowly avoid death at the hands of the Five Elders. Now arriving on the island known as Elbaf, the land of the giants, Zoro might have his work cut out for him if he plans on fighting any giants himself. When it comes to his dream of becoming the Grand Line’s best swordsman, he has a major obstacle to overcome since Dracule Mihawk still holds that title. With Mihawk heading up the Cross Guild with Crocodile and Buggy, this confrontation is sure to be one of the biggest of the series to date.

Of course, the anime adaptation and the manga aren’t the only places that will feature Zoro. One Piece’s second season on Netflix will see Mackenyu return to the role as the prolific actor has teased that he is getting into fighting form to be Zoro once again. While we might not see season two this year, the live-action One Piece’s return will make for a big streaming event.

Want to see what happens with Zoro's Haki status?