One Piece’s Anime Confirms Exciting Dub Update Right Before Egghead Arc’s Finale

While the One Piece manga has long entered its Elbaf Arc, the anime has entered the final phase of the Egghead Incident Arc. Ever since the anime’s debut in 1999, One Piece has been consistently releasing weekly episodes, with occasional fillers or hiatuses in between. However, the weekly episodes are limited to the Japanese subbed versions, while fans who enjoy watching the series in English dubbed have to wait longer. Unlike most anime series, One Piece releases dubbed episodes in batches of around ten episodes or so. English dub requires a separate and lengthy production schedule, which is often infrequent due to several constraints. However, thanks to the six-month hiatus, the anime almost caught up to the subbed version, and the last batch of episodes, 1123 to 1133, was released in August this year.

As the New York Comic Con 2025 is ongoing, One Piece took the stage on October 10th, unveiling the first look at the anime’s Elbaf Arc and a preview of the upcoming Episode 1146. Additionally, the anime also unveiled that Crunchyroll will stream the next batch of dubbed episodes from 1134 to 1143 in November 2025. While the exact date and time have yet to be announced, the official X handle of the anime confirmed the release window. The upcoming dubbed episodes will not only conclude Kuma’s heartbreaking backstory but also continue the intense fight on Egghead Island.

One Piece’s Eggead Incident Arc Will Soon Be Reaching Its Finale

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The anime commenced the Egghead Incident Arc in January 2024, which kicked off the Final Saga of the story. The arc takes place on a futuristic island called Egghead, the next destination of the Straw Hat Pirates after they leave Wano. Taking Bonney with them, who was drowning in the ocean, the crew meets the world’s greatest scientist, Dr. Vegapunk. The crew learns about how he became a target of the World Government after dedicating decades of his life to their cause.

It doesn’t take long for the situation to spiral down with CP0 agents, 100 Marine battleships, Admiral Kizaru, and even Saint Jaygarcia Saturn arriving at the island to kill Vegapunk and stop Luffy’s crew from escaping. However, just when the situation was looking dire, the rest of the Elders gathered together and stood in Luffy’s way. The anime reveals their horrifying forms and inhumane abilities, which make them unstoppable.

Luckily, Saturn isn’t the only one with backup, since the Giant Pirates, led by Dorry and Brogy, lend Luffy a hand in the ongoing arc. With Elbaf so close to Egghead, the Giants decide to take Luffy and the others with them. The fight against the Five Elders and the upcoming Vegapunk broadcast will commence the final phase of the arc. The arc ends on a shocking note, revealing how the Egghead Incident is going to have a major impact on the world, which will turn the tide of the current era.

