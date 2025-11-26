One Piece’s Official Translation Removes a Crucial Clue About Harald’s Future

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaf Arc in One Piece has been featuring Harald’s backstory for several months. He was the strongest and the most beloved king Elbaf has ever seen, who was brutally murdered inside his castle 14 years ago. While the Giants believed Harald’s son Loki was responsible for the murder, the truth was far more complicated. The manga showed a brief glimpse of the fateful day of Harald’s death before taking us further into the past to follow his journey. However, while the flashback begins with the sole purpose of focusing on Elbaf’s beloved king, it didn’t take long for Rocks D. Xebec to take all the spotlight after his debut.

Although Xebec was mentioned in the story several years ago, the manga reveals his face for the first time, as well as answers all the questions about the God Valley Incident. The incident 38 years ago had a major impact on the world, enough to shift the balance of power completely. Xebec was a key figure in the middle of the chaos, but he wasn’t the instigator as the World Government painted him to be. Now that the manga has revealed everything about the incident, the story returns to focusing on Harald’s past. Unfortunately, one of the most crucial hints about his fate wasn’t included in the official translation.

One Piece’s Official Translation Doesn’t Include the Editor’s Note

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation/Shueisha

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine releases new issues in Japan each week, which include all the new chapters of the ongoing manga. Along with the chapters, the magazine also includes notes or comments from the editors, which are usually hints for the upcoming chapters or just statements hyping up the series. However, the magazine issue is only available in Japan, while fans across the globe read the manga series on official platforms such as Viz and Manga Plus. However, these official translations exclude the editor’s notes, even though they often include crucial clues about the series.

Along with the latest Chapter 1166, the editor’s note said, “Is there any light on that path?” Since the statement wasn’t available on any global platform, @sandman_AP on X, a native Japanese fan translator, shared the English version. The note questions the choices Harald made in a moment of desperation, which cost him everything. Harald grew even more desperate after Xebec’s death, and he is determined to show his sincerity to the World Government since he wants his country to have good relations with the world.

Because of his noble intentions, he didn’t hesitate to forsake his pride and willingly submit to the World Government, but the thorny path only led to a tragic future. The statement also teases that the story is ready to explain the true tragedy of Elbaf’s beloved king and how his choices ruined his life. The manga will continue his backstory for a while longer, as we have yet to witness the major events that took place during the remaining 24 years of his life.

