One-Punch Man Cosplay Flies With The Terrible Tornado

One-Punch Man has yet to make its grand return to the world of anime, following the insanely powerful exploits of the hero for fun Saitama who is still searching for an opponent that is worthy of his time, but that isn't stopping fans from diving back into the world created by mangaka ONE via some unique Cosplay. The Tornado of Terror, aka Tatsumaki, is easily one of the most powerful heroes within the ranks of the Hero Association, becoming a fan favorite not just thanks to her psychic abilities, but her "take no crap" attitude in her adventures.

The second season of One-Punch Man was controversial for many anime fans in the fact that the animation studio changed from Madhouse to JC Staff, which many viewers believed wasn't able to ultimately live up to the high standards that were set by the original exploits of Saitama. While there has yet to be any confirmation for a third season of the anime, the manga has continued to tell the story of the Hero Association attempting to push back the advances of the Monster Association, which is sending a steady stream of beasts to the surface while also transforming several civilians into raging monstrosities themselves.

Instagram Cosplayer Lyvlas shared this unique take on the current number two, S-Ranked hero of the world of One-Punch Man who hasn't met a villain she hasn't been able to thwart at this point in time, but more than likely won't be able to hold a candle to Saitama when all is said and done:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina ❄️ リナちゃん (@lyvlas)

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory for the manga, Tatsumaki is given the opportunity to show off just how powerful her mind truly is, using her telekinesis to lift objects that are far heavier than anything we've seen her rise throughout the anime. While the third season of the anime is still anyone's guess as to whether or not it will happen, the continued story of One-Punch Man's manga is sure to have new battles in place for the Tornado of Terror.

