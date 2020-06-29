One-Punch Man Channels DC Comics with this Crossover Fan-Art

✖

One-Punch Man is one of the many shonen action series following superheroes today, and with all of those western influences, what would it look like if the series actually crossed over with the DC Comics universe? One of the major distinctions for the series is how the the heroes in One-Punch Man's world are much more "regular" than you would expect. Although it, at its core, is inspired by the bombastic nature of western superhero stories, much of the humor is derived from how the series highlights the "ordinary" part of extraordinary.

So how would the "regular" heroes of One-Punch Man's world blend with the more grandiose nature of DC Comics' superheroes? Because while there are a number of costumed heroes living out their everyday lives, their threats are far from the galaxy spanning, multiverse clashes that Superman and the other DC Comics superheroes take on all the time. But that doesn't mean that their looks couldn't inspire on another!

Artist Jigme Tenzin Wangchuk (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) imagined what that might look like with a fun new take on the Hellish Blizzard, Fubuki. Inspired by DC Comics' Zatanna Zatara, Fubuki takes on a traditional magician's look and even brings Saitama along for the ride. You can check it out below:

Seeing Fubuki gel so well with this more elaborate outfit than she usually has is a great argument for switching up her looks more often! Illustrator for the manga version of One-Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, tends to favor Fubuki more than many of the other heroes in the series and would be smart to experiment with her look more! At the very least, it goes to show that One-Punch Man has great core designs that could be adapted to all sorts of fun looks. But how well would they fit into the DC multiverse?

Would you want a full crossover between One-Punch Man and the world of DC Comics? Which DC heroes would fit best into the world of One-Punch Man? Which S-Class Heroes would be able to fight on par with the Justice League? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

