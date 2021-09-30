One-Punch Man Art Imagines Genos’ Female Makeover

One-Punch Man may be quiet on the anime front, but that is not the case for the series as a whole. If you did not know, the manga is thriving under Yusuke Murata’s direction these days, and anime fans were awakened this month when the artist did his own short for the show. This means the One-Punch Man fandom is more awake these days than usual, and one fan is joining in with their own take on gender-bent Genos.

The look was shared over on Reddit thanks to the use Deib7727. It was there they decided to swap things up with Genos, and that required giving them an intense makeover. The character was given a very feminine design here, and fans are buzzing about the difference a female Genos would make.

As you can see above, the makeover gives Genos long blonde hair which the artist based on Renji from Bleach to start. The long look is pulled into a high tie, and Genos’ face is given even more angular features here. This look combines with the fighter’s pierced ears and gold-black eyes easily.

The rest of the design focuses on Genos’ outfit which is pretty much par for the course. The character’s altered physique does wear the clothes in a different way, but Genos retains their sleek look from One-Punch Man. Really, the biggest change in Genos is seen from the neck up in this piece, but fans have one question about the makeover.

After all, long hair isn’t the most ideal look for the battlefield. Even a hair tie cannot keep an opponent from grabbing longer hair and using it against our hero. Genos has never had to worry about that before, but this take on the cyborg would not be that lucky. A shorter cut might be the best choice for Genos here, but for now, we’ll let the heroine enjoy the look.

What do you think about this take on Genos? Are you keeping up with One-Punch Man these days?