Fierce One-Punch Man Cosplay Takes On Tatsumaki's Battle Damaged Look

One-Punch Man's manga is currently in the midst of a fierce psychic battle between Tatsumaki and Psykos, and it's resulted in a much different look for Tatsumaki than usual as the Terrible Tornado has taken on a lot of battle damage. Now this rare look for the S-Class hero has come to life with great cosplay! Tatsumaki has been one of the more intriguing heroes revealed throughout the series thus far as we have only seen Terrible Tornado display huge amounts of her psychic power without very much effort. But in the fight against Psykos, it's been a rare opportunity to see her struggle against an opponent that's equally strong.

Thanks to Psykos absorbing the Monster King Orochi's body into herself and combining with a dark space god of some sort in Chapter 130 of the series, she has been giving Tatsumaki a run for her money. The fight between the two up to this point has been predictably one sided as Tatsumaki continued to break out of each of Psykos' efforts, but it's with this upgrade that Tatsumaki has been struggling to defend herself completely.

This unique battle damaged and stressed out look for the psychic hero has been perfectly captured through artist Aara Lee's (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) cosplay! With prominent tears to her classic garb to reflect how Tatsumaki's still keeping strong despite her battle damage, it's a cosplay that proves Tatsumaki is really giving it her all right now in this fight! You can check out the excellent cosplay below:

There's a good chance that Tatsumaki still has some tricks up her sleeve if her current demeanor is anything to go by, and this small amount of battle damage is far from enough to do her in completely. But it does raise the question of whether or not Tatsumaki would be a fun opponent for Saitama. It is one of the bigger mysteries of the series, and maybe one that might be solved someday!

