One-Punch Man Is Going to Hollywood and Netizens Have the Best Fan-Cast in Mind

If you didn't hear, it looks like One-Punch Man is looking to make its mark on Hollywood. Reports confirmed a few years ago that the hit anime had been optioned for a live-action film, but few updates were shared after the big announcement. Now, fans have learned director Justin Lin will be overseeing the movie for Sony Pictures, and the Internet is making the perfect fan cast for the project.

SoraNews24 dug deep into Twitter Japan to see what fans thought of the announcement, and as always, opinion was split. Some were eager to see how the superhero satire would do in live-action while others bemoaned the choice. As for a select few fans, they went ahead and started pitching their dream cast for One-Punch Man, and their picks are pretty genius.

When it comes to Saitama, fans like st_johnny_san looked to Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice for inspiration courtesy of Lex Luthor's main man. "Someone who looks weak on the outside but on the inside they're the total opposite, and they can pull off a bald head... in other words, Jesse Eisenberg," they shared.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man Signs on Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin for Movie | One-Punch Man Celebrate 10th Anniversary with New Artwork

Of course, other fans were quick to point out Vin Diesel for Saitama given Lin's connection to the action star. Lin is best known for directing films from Fast & Furious which Diesel has co-led for years now. Other alums from the high-speed movie franchise were also pitched including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and more.

At this time, fans are not sure who will end up playing One-Punch Man on film, but netizens are keeping a close eye on casting. The project's latest update suggests Sony Pictures wants to kickstart production by this year's end, so the studio will have to start casting before long. And if any of these fan picks are hired, well – they better adopt Saitama's infamous workout regime ASAP.

What do you think about this Hollywood fan cast? Can One-Punch Man even be done in live-action? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.