One-Punch Man Artist Sparks Debate Over the Manga's Ending

One-Punch Man is in the headlines this week all thanks to its newest chapter, but that is not the only thing riling up fans. It turns out artist Yusuke Murata inadvertently got the fandom buzzing this week because of a tweet. But if you have heard the manga might be ending soon, well – think again.

The whole ordeal stems from a discussion Murata had over on Twitter with some fellow artists. It was there the One-Punch Man writer thanked his colleagues for their praise, but fans did a double-take at the note's second half.

"The series is about to come to an end," the tweet reads. "We will do our best together with ONE-sensei."

Now, as you can imagine, this translation got left fans panicked, and words circulated online that One-Punch Man might end soon. After all, the manga is dealing with Saitama's biggest fight yet, so the battle could bring the series to its climax. However, the rumor has been doused by native speakers who say Murata's tweet doesn't read as definitively in Japanese.

As these reports suggest, the word Murata uses for 'series' in his tweet rarely if ever refers to an entire serialization. It seems more likely the artist is talking about the manga's current arc and its impending finale which makes much more sense when you look at Saitama's overall story. And of course, the news just so happens to be music to our ears.

Want to know more about One-Punch Man? You can read up on its manga on Shonen Jump's digital app, and its official synopsis can be read here: "Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!"

Did this post from Yusuke Murata catch you by surprise? Where would you like to see the One-Punch Man manga go next?