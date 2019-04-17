‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals Saitama, Genos’ Official Hero Names

One-Punch Man is all about how Saitama is searching for purpose in life, and thus decides to become a hero for fun. He joined the Hero Association in the first season hoping to gain more recognition for his deeds, but became a pariah at the end of it all. Surprisingly, this all went down before Saitama and Genos got their official hero codenames from the Hero Association.

In a post-credits scene in the latest episode of Season 2, the Hero Association gives the two their official names. Genos is dubbed “Demon Cyborg,” and Saitama? The strongest hero? “Caped Baldy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hero Association’s executives hold a meeting where they are projecting two holograms. One is for Genos — who is officially now Class S Rank 14 as of Episode 14 — and his is perfectly still while Saitama — who is officially now Class B Rank 7 — fizzles out erratically. It’s another hilarious way to show how little everyone thinks of him, and that’s before his name is confirmed.

Genos is dubbed “Demon Cyborg” for “aggressively attacking numerous monsters with dauntless courage” and Saitama is named “Caped Baldy” simply based on his appearance. Rubbing salt in the wound even further than the hero name and broken hologram, the Hero Association executives proclaim that every hero dreams of the day their learn their hero name and that these two will love to hear what theirs are.

After just demonstrating his strength against Sonic, and getting Class B Rank 1’s Hellish Blizzard to realize just how strong he is, Saitama’s definitely going to have a mixed reaction to his hilarious hero name. But it’s that same lack of spark that makes Saitama such a perfect hero.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!