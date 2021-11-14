Magi Creator’s Orient Anime Releases New Poster

The newest anime taking on a series from the same creator behind Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Shinobu Ohtaka, has released a new poster! Fans have been hoping to see more from Ohtaka ever since his original manga series got an anime adaptation, and thankfully one was announced to be in the works earlier this year. Taking on Ohtaka’s newest series, Orient, this next major action adventure anime will be making its debut in January as part of the Winter 2022 schedule of new anime releases. Now’s the time to get ready for its debut.

With the Fall 2021 season now in full swing, it’s the best time to look ahead and see what’s coming on the horizon. This is especially true for Orient as it has debuted a new poster that shows off the main cast of fighters fans will be meeting in the new series. There’s still much more from the project we have yet to see (such as much of it in motion), but the poster does tease an action-packed new franchise that fans will be able to sink their teeth into next year. Check out the new poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AVEXpictures_/status/1459084078284636163?s=20

Releasing in January next year, High School DxD director Tetsuya Yanagisawa serves as the director of Orient’s anime adaptation for ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa (Ascendance of a Bookworm) will be handling the scripts, Takahiro Kishida (Haikyuu!!) will be designing the characters, and Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) will be composing the music. The first additions to the cast include the likes of Yuma Uchida as Musashi, Soma Saito as Kojiro Kanemaki, Rie Takahashi as Tsugumi Hattori, and Satoshi Hino as Naotora Takeda.

Crunchyroll has previously confirmed they will be streaming Orient when it makes its debut sometime next January, and they describe the series as such, “Based on the manga by Shinobu Ohtaka being published in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. This is a story about Musashi, a 15-year-old boy who lives in Japan during the Sengoku period. Japan is ruled by demons, and Musashi tries to confront the demons with a certain special power!”

What do you think of this newest poster for Orient? What are you hoping to see from the next anime based on the creator of Magi’s newest work? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!