Oshi no Ko Episode 5 Promo Released

Oshi no Ko is gearing up for the halfway mark of its debut anime season with its next episode, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 5! The anime adaptation for the Oshi no Ko manga has been one of the biggest hits of the Spring 2023 anime season thus far, and it's no surprise as to why when considering the response to the 90 minute premiere episode. But ever since, fans have seen an entirely different story than expected play out as Ai Hoshino's kids take the center stage.

The fourth episode of the series teased that while Aqua had been stuck in his quest for revenge, he can also make a lot of progress as a potential actor in the entertainment industry. With his first real role as a teenage bringing back the spark he had for the profession, he's now fully diving into all of these opportunities as they come his way. The promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 5 teases his first surprising endeavor, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko continues to take over the world with each new episode it releases, and if you wanted to catch up with all of the episodes dropped so far and check out each new episode as they air in Japan, you can now find Oshi no Ko exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, the Oshi no Ko anime stars Takeo Otsuka as Aqua and Yurie Igoma as Ruby as the two main leads.

As for what to expect from the anime, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How are you liking the Oshi no Ko anime so far? What are you hoping to see in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!