Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Promo Released

Oshi no Ko recently surprised fans with one of the darkest episodes in the anime's debut season so far (which is saying a lot considering how it all kicked off with the premiere), and now fans have gotten the first look at how the anime will be moving forward from this point with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 7! The Oshi no Ko anime quickly took over the world as one of the standout new premieres of the Spring 2023 anime season, and it was because the series was not afraid to show the darker sides of the entertainment world in Japan.

The latest episode of the Oshi no Ko anime further introduced fans to a new character, Akane Kurokawa, who was bullied for her mistake while filming a reality show and ultimately tried to end her life. She was saved by Aqua in the final moments of the episode, however, and it's here that Oshi no Ko Episode 7 will be tackling this situation further and move forward in both Akane's recovery and Aqua's growing career and connection with her in tandem. You can check out what to expect from this transitional phase with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 7 below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Episode 7

If you wanted to catch up and see why Oshi no Ko has been held in high regard as one of the biggest new anime of the Spring (and see this darker midseason saga), you can actually find the new episodes of the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

