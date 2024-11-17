Oshi no Ko Live-Action Movie Breaks Hearts With New Trailer

While fans might be divided on the ending of Oshi no Ko‘s manga, the live action adaptation is looking to be more promising than ever before. In addition to a brand-new trailer and key visual, the film also revealed the ending theme song for the project, titled “Shining Song” by B-Komachi. The live-action adaptation of the manga is set to release on Amazon Prime worldwide beginning on November 28, with a live-action film releasing on December 20 to wrap up the story. It’s unclear how much of the story the live-action show intends to adapt, considering there will only be eight episodes – excluding the film –released to try and adapt Aka Akasaka’s idol-focused murder mystery series.

Oshi no Ko follows a gynecologist named Gorou, a hardcore fan of the pop idol Ai Hoshino who’s tasked with helping her deliver her children in secret, away from the general public. During the series’ prologue, on the night of the delivery, Gorou is brutally killed by a mystery assailant and is reincarnated as one of Ai’s children, who she names Aquamarine “Aqua” Hoshino. Interestingly, despite being an infant, Aqua remembers everything from his past life. His twin sister, Ruby, was also an obsessive fan of Ai’s in her previous life, which leads the two to forge a competitive sibling bond. When the two children are still young, Ai is killed in their home by another mystery man, leading Ruby and Aqua to resolve themselves to find the killer’s identity and bring him to justice.

Oshi no Ko’s Focus On Criticizing the Entertainment Industry Is Perfect For Live Action

Despite its fantastical premise, Oshi no Ko excels in commentating on and criticizing the Japanese entertainment industry. By providing poignant commentary and pulling on real-life tragedies involving popular idols, the series manages to maintain a somber tone while still being able to deliver a powerful fictional mystery, and a genuinely entertaining story about budding idols. Because of this, Oshi no Ko has the potential to shine as a live action drama. Plus, many of the actors working on the project have experience working as idols, including Nagisa Saito, who will be playing Ruby, who was previously a member of the idol group =LOVE, and Asuka Saito, a former member of the idol group Nogizaka46, who will be portraying Ai.

Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko

The biggest concerns surrounding the live action show and feature film is how the series will handle adapting the many intricate plot threads that make up Oshi no Ko‘s story. The original manga boasts 166 chapters, and, as of writing, the anime adaptation has two full seasons with 24 episodes. Even if the live action decides to stick to only adapting what’s been adapted in the anime, the show would still be crunched for time to accurately portray everything that’s happening while still developing the series’ complicated character dynamics. The more likely outcome is that the live action will likely make story and content cuts to fit the story into its brief runtime, but this could lead to the story not being as impactful as it should be for audiences.