Oshi no Ko Season 2 Shares New Trailer: Watch

Oshi no Ko is gearing up for a second season, and all eyes are on the idol drama. Following the show's hit premiere, fans have been waiting patiently for its next installment. On July 3, Oshi no Ko season two will come to life, and now we have been given a new trailer for the comeback.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Oshi no Ko season two brings its faves together. From Aqua to Ruby and Kana, the gang is back together. You can imagine the kind of drama coming for Oshi no Ko's new season, and this promo gives us just a taste of the future. If you want to check out Oshi no Ko season two, it will be here in less than a week, and it will be streaming exclusively on HIDIVE.

If you are not familiar with Oshi no Ko, you should know the series got its start in April 2020 under Weekly Young Jump. The series is overseen by Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari. The manga, which is ongoing, is the perfect blend of famous fancy and supernatural thrills. For those eager to check out the original seres, Yen Press oversees the manga's publication in English. So for more info on Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the "worst possible way," setting the gears of fate in motion! The amazing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari team up to depict the world of showbiz from a completely new perspective in this shocking series!"

