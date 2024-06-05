Oshi no Ko Star Takeo Otsuka Announces Marriage

As the second season of Oshi No Ko approaches, voice actor Takeo Otsuka, the voice of Aquamarine Hoshino, has announced that he is now married. With the second season of the popular anime adaptation set to begin on July 3rd next month, all eyes are on the idol story that rose to the top of HIDIVE's charts. Takeo has revealed some juicy new details about his marriage before the popular anime's return.

Aquamarine Hoshino might be one of the biggest characters that Otsuka has brought to life thanks to his voice talents, but Oshi no Ko is far from the only anime adaptation that he has been a part of. On top of the HIDIVE exclusive series, the voice actor has been a part of series including Beastars, Tower of God, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Sword Art Online, and The Apothecary Diaries. Oshi no Ko's second season might be housed on HIDIVE, but the series is planning to make landfall for North American anime fans at this year's Anime Expo.

The Oshi No Ko Wedding Announcement

Sharing the big news with his fans, Takeo Otsuka took the chance to inform his social media followers of his marriage with the following message, "I have an announcement. To all of you, I have recently married someone I have been dating for some time. I know I still have a lot to improve on, but I will continue to be grateful every day, work harder than ever, and tackle each and every challenge with sincerity. I look forward to your continued support."

If you're wondering what lies ahead for the inhabitants of this dark idol world, here's how HIDIVE describes the second season of Oshi no Ko, "Aqua's desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother's footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother's untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate."

Want to stay up to date on the weddings that are in the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Oshi No Ko and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.