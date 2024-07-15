Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko is now back in action with Season 2 as part of the now airing Summer 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next episode of the anime! Oshi no Ko was one of the many franchises fans had been keeping an eye out for as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer, and the second season thus far has been throwing fans into a new aspect of the Japanese entertainment industry. As it explores how a stage play adapts a popular manga series, Aqua has been introduced to a complicated weave of creators and performers.

Taking part in the “Tokyo Blade” stage play, Aqua saw first hand how the creator can completely flip around a production if they find anything about the adaptation unsatisfactory, and it’s clear that they are willing to do so if it meant that their creation would be respected. But as production on the play moves forward, Aqua will be witness to how things shake up in the coming episodes. That’s especially the case for what’s next, and you can check out the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3 in the video below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3

Oshi no Ko Episode 3 will be making its premiere on July 17th in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Rewriting,” the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Akane guided Aqua to the theater where ‘Tokyo Blade’ was being performed for the first time. Aqua was impressed by the work that GOA wrote and became convinced of his abilities. And then she took action!”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”