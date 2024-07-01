Oshi no Ko Season 2 Shares First Look at Premiere

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will finally be making its premiere as part of the new wave of Summer 2024 anime hitting this month, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new season’s debut! Oshi no Ko was one of the most popular new releases of 2023 overall as even its opening theme went on to break all kinds of records on its own. This means this anime’s return is likely the most anticipated franchise of the Summer overall, and it means we’ll be seeing much more of the anime over the next few months.

With Oshi no Ko Season 2 premiering in just a couple of more days from the time of this writing, the anime has shared the first look promo at the upcoming episode to give fans an idea of what to expect. With the 2.5D Stage Play arc picking up with the new season, Aqua is about to meet a lot more determined peers as he tries to get one step closer behind figuring out why his mother was killed. You can check out the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 will be making its premiere on July 3rd in Japan, and will be streaming with HIDIVE shortly after. Titled “Tokyo Blade,” the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “The curtain rises on a new stage── Stage rehearsals for the popular manga ‘Tokyo Blade’ have begun. Kana will make a big leap, surrounded by the actors of the Lala Lai theater company. Akane recognizes Kana’s talent, but her rivalry burns fiercely. Among the talented and passionate actors gathered, Aqua continues to pursue the truth behind Ai’s death, even using her acting skills. Meanwhile, Ruby continues to follow in her mother’s footsteps as an idol…”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”