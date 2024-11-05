New Over the Garden Wall Promo Goes Behind the Scenes of Stop-Motion Special

Over the Garden Wall made a rather magical comeback for the miniseries’ milestone 10th anniversary, and Cartoon Network has shared a cool behind the scenes look at how the creative team at Aardman Animations put the new stop-motion special together. Over the Garden Wall originally made its debut with Cartoon Network with a miniseries airing over a single week in 2014, and while it had gotten a good response back then it’s much bigger now. The miniseries has amassed a major cult following in the last decade, and thus Cartoon Network really celebrated its popularity with a cool collaboration with Aardman Animations.

Aardman Animations, the studio behind the Wallace & Gromit films, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep and more, teamed up with Cartoon Network and Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale on a new stop-motion special reimagining Wirt and Greg’s adventure in a whole new kind of way. Now with a special new promo video, Cartoon Network has shared a special behind the scenes look at how Over the Garden Wall‘s 10th anniversary stop-motion special came together. Fans get to see how the various parts were built and put into motion, and really goes to show how beloved this miniseries really is. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cartoon Network / Aardman Animations

Over the Garden Wall Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Over the Garden Wall was a miniseries that first made its debut with Cartoon Network on November 3rd, 2014. It aired over the course of a single week, and was a self-contained full story of two young brothers who find themselves in some magical and mysterious woods. These past ten years have seen the miniseries gain a ton of notoriety among animation fans as it’s steadily become a yearly watching tradition during the Fall season as its vibes capture it perfectly. Along with the release of this new stop motion special, Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale shared a message to fans.

“I want to say how wonderful it’s been getting to work with Aardman on this new short to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series,” McHale began. “We decided to do it in stop motion because it seemed like a nice way to reimagine Wirt and Greg’s story without disrupting the delicate ecosystem of the series itself. And also, just because I love stop motion and ever since I was a kid I hoped maybe someday I would get to work at Aardman and this has been really special to me. Thank you to everyone who’s enjoyed the series over the years and to those of you who are just discovering it now. It’s been amazing to see it come back every Fall and become a sort of tradition for people. So, thank you. Have a nice autumn. All the best.”

Cartoon Network / Aardman Animations

Why Over the Garden Wall Is So Special

Over the Garden Wall has really taken off over the last decade as it perfectly captures a very particular time in Cartoon Network’s history. It was during a time where they were allowing highly experimental animated shows to air, and were willing to try out new ideas such as a self-contained miniseries airing over a single week. It would be attempted again later with the likes of popular hits like Infinity Train, but this was a real lightning in a bottle type of success. It just really worked out due to it releasing at the right time and right place.

There aren’t many animated works that celebrate the Autumn season specifically, and even fewer cross the border into the Horror elements displayed with Over the Garden Wall. It’s a tone that’s both nostalgic for a time long gone, and filled with the melancholy of the season. Yet it never once felt like it was just for kids, or felt like children couldn’t watch it either. This stop-motion special manages to capture that vibe absolutely perfectly, and now fans will be able to watch it over the next ten years as well.