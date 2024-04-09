Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Is Coming to the U.S.

Overlord is coming to screens with a brand new movie, and now it's been announced that Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will be coming to North America next! Ahead of the fourth season of the TV anime, it was announced that Overlord would be continuing its story with its first feature film. With the end of that season, it was teased that Ains Ooal Gown was set to establish his own kingdom in full and thus will need to deal with a whole new world of issues. Now it's just a matter of seeing how it all goes down in the new movie.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is a new movie adapting the next major arc from the original light novel series, and with it fans will see a new take on the franchise. Scheduled for a release in Japan later this Fall, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced that they will be bringing Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom in the United States and other territories. While release details are still being kept under wraps for now, it at least means fans will get to see this new movie soon enough!

(Photo: Madhouse)

What Is Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom?

Directed by Naoyuki Ito for studio Madhouse with character designs from Satoshi Tasaki and music composed by Shuji Katayama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment begin to tease Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom as such, "After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown. Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans."

The synopsis continues with, "Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor."

