Pacific Rim: The Black Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Pacific Rim The Black is Netflix's first entry into the world that was spawned from the mind of legendary creator Guillermo Del Toro, imaging giant robots known as Jaegers being created to combat giant kaiju, and the animated series is now streaming on the platform. With Netflix taking the opportunity to enter the world of anime with a number of series including the likes of Beastars, Baki: Son of Ogre, Aggretsuko, and Devilman Crybaby, the streaming service is definitely trying its best to leave an impression on anime fans in the streaming wars.

Pacific Rim was able to get two live-action films, with the initial outing being released in 2013, and its sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising, released in 2018, putting John Boyega of Star Wars fame into the driver's seat as a new glut of kaiju threatened the world. In the new anime series, The Black takes place in the same world, with the continent of Australia being sectioned off from the rest of the world due to a wave of kaiju arriving. Though there has been no news about a potential third film being dropping into this universe, it's clear that the franchise is still alive and kicking with this new anime.

(Photo: Netflix )

The official description of Pacific Rim The Black reads as such from Netflix's Website:

"After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encounter new creatures, seedy characters, and chance allies."

Pacific Rim The Black isn't the only animated series to be produced by Netflix that is slated for arrival later this year, as Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island will feature the returns of the two most popular giant monsters of all time following their titanic tussle with one another that will be streaming on HBO Max later this month. While there has been no word of Pacific Rim crossing over with Godzilla and Kong, it seems as if Netflix would be the perfect place for this massive crossover to happen.

The animated series was developed by Polygon Pictures, and has arrived via seven half-hour episodes that tell this brand new story within the world made popular thanks to the two live-action films.

Will you be binging the first season of Pacific Rim The Black? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.