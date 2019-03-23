‘Persona 5 The Royal’ Announced

Persona 5 The Royal, what appears to be an upgraded version of the original Persona 5 video game, was officially announced today after the airing of the latest anime special, “Stars and Ours,” for Persona 5 the Animation. Something of the sort had been teased previously as “P5R” following a previous anime special, but today’s reveal showed off far more information.

Other than the title, little was revealed about the upcoming video game beyond some indication that it will, in fact, be a role-playing game for PlayStation 4. While it’s not officially been announced as an upgraded version of the original Persona 5, previous entries like Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden which were effectively expanded versions of the original entries have led to speculation that The Royal will be similar. Part of the reveal was a short game trailer featuring a new female character, which has caused further speculation that the new game will feature a female main character. You can check out the trailer below:

More information about Persona 5 The Royal is expected to be revealed at the “Persona Super Live: P-Sound Street 2019: Welcome to No. Q Theater” concert on April 24th.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, with a Nintendo Switch version rumored to be in the works, and Persona 5 the Animation can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino is credited for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) is handled for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, returned to compose the music for the series.

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

