Plus-Sized Elf Will Be Uncensored on HIDIVE

Plus-Sized Elf is one of the many new anime coming to HIDIVE this Summer, and it will be streaming uncensored for fans to enjoy! The Summer 2024 anime season is finally here, and that means a whole new slate of anime releases will be vying for our attention over the next few months to come. HIDIVE has locked down some pretty huge releases for the new season, and they're going to go all out for their respective exclusives. As expected, this also means they will also be offering uncensored releases of a few new titles much like they have offered in the past.

One of the exclusives coming to HIDIVE this Summer is Plus-Sized Elf, and HIDIVE has confirmed that they will be offering the uncensored version with the following update on their website, "Is HIDIVE streaming Plus-Sized Elf uncensored? Yes. Yes we are. You're welcome!" The new anime kicks off its run on July 6th in Japan, and fans will be able to tune into the uncensored version of the release with HIDIVE soon after. What that means for what to expect in any given episode, however, is still a mystery.

How to Watch Plus-Sized Elf Anime

Plus-Sized Elf will be premiering on July 6th in Japan, and will be exclusively streaming its uncensored version with HIDIVE when it debuts. Toshikatsu Tokro will be directing the new anime for Elias with Katsuyuki Sato handling character designs, Yuki Takabayashi overseeing the scripts, and Cher Watanabe composing the music. The voice cast includes the likes of Ayasa Ito as Elfuda, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda, Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga, Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada, Sora Tokui as Meru, Madoka Asahina as Raika, Aya Uchida as Oku & Akiho Ino, Kotori Koiwai as Kobo, Yuka Iguchi as Sateru, Kaori Maeda as Honeda, Aino Shimada as Gonda, and Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome.

As for what to expect from the new anime, Plus-Sized Elf is teased by HIDIVE as such, "Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest—everything about her screams 'elf,' except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight—and keep it off?"