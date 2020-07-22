This Pokemon Art Imagines the Perfect Fighting Evolution for Eevee

✖

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and it has amassed hundreds of evolutions during its tenure. With more than 800 monsters outright, you can see why it is hard for fans to pick a favorite Pokemon, but the Eevee family has quite a few takers. Still, there are plenty of types missing from the clan, and that is why one fan has wowed the fandom with their take on one missing evolution.

The Reddit user PTickles posted their take on a Fighting-type evolution and shared it with fans the other day. The art, which can be found below, introduces the world to the tough Champeon. This clever name proves Pokemon is really missing out on a Fighting-type evolution, and fans demand they get one ASAP.

According to the artist, they decided it was time to imagine how these missing Eeveelutions might look in the canon. So far, Eevee has eight different types covered from fairy to water and psychic. That means there are plenty missing like a bug and even dragon, but this fighting Eevee looks ready to jump into the games.

The artist also gave some special stats for this Pokemon, so Champeon is even more ready to fit in than you thought. The creature is given the ability called Scrappy that helps them in battle, and PTicklees explains trainers can evolve Eevee into Champeon so long as the base Pokemon levels up while knowing the move Counter.

For now, such a Pokemon is nothing but a dream in the franchise as Eevee has yet to unlock such a type evolution. The eighth generation of Pokemon did not introduce any new Eeveelutions to the mix, but there is plenty of time for the brand to do so. And when the next bunch is brought to life, we're hoping the name Champeon sticks around.

What do you make of this fan-made evolution? Which evolution type do you want Pokemon to give Eevee next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

