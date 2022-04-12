Pokemon Shares Major Update on Serena’s Life After Traveling With Ash

Pokemon has finally brought Serena back to the anime after six long years away with the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys, and updated fans on how close she is to accomplishing her biggest dream! When fans had last seen Serena at the end of the X and Y generation of the anime, she had parted ways with Ash Ketchum with the plan of making her way through the Hoenn region to participate in as many Pokemon Contests she could. With the anime bringing back major fan favorites over the episodes so far, the series saw her surprising return and revealed how much has happened to her since she’s been away.

It’s been years since fans have gotten to see Serena, and like the other returns thus far, she has made several advancements in her own way. Coming back to the series to participate in a new contest in Lilycove City in the Hoenn region, it’s revealed that she has become so adept at these contests that she not only tied for first place, but her team consists of a fully evolved Delphox, a Pancham, and a Sylveon that had evolved from the Eevee she had during her series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Queen slaying it in her new contest outfit! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/wMMJv5ULsA — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) April 8, 2022

Serena’s return to the Pokemon anime has been one of the most anticipated and requested in the entire franchise thus far. Pokemon Journeys has seen a number of major returns to the series, but Serena’s was kept a secret until the actual episode had officially dropped. Her return wasn’t focused on Ash, however, and instead saw her playing a very important mentor role for Chloe as she was in the same kind of crossroads that Serena once found herself in years ago when she was traveling together with Ash in previous seasons.

Her actual reunion with Ash was unfortunately quite short and was likely in a way that many fans didn’t expect to see. It’s also probably why her return was kept a surprise until it happened, and with her reunion with Ash, Serena has re-affirmed her desire to become the best at the Pokemon Contests just as he vows to become the best trainer in the world. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for her next return to the anime…whenever that might be.

What do you think? How did you feel about Serena’s return to the Pokemon franchise after all these years? What are you hoping to see from her in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!