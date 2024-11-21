New Pokemon Anime Sets The Internet Ablaze With Stellar Animation

Pokemon‘s really setting the internet on fire as fans are loving the fiery battle at the center of the newest PokeToon between Armorouge and Ceruledge. Pokemon Horizons: The Series might currently be exploring the Paldea region with an intense new arc in the latest episodes now airing in Japan, but fans have gotten to see all kinds of other adventures through fun outside releases. Because while the main TV anime might currently be updating its newest episodes in Japan, some of the best Pokemon anime releases have been launching straight on YouTube with small adventures of their own worthy of showing off.

This has been especially seen with the PokeToon releases that have been focusing on small pockets of the wider Pokemon world. These short anime features have ranged from the intense to small scale depending on which Pokemon are at the heart of them, and the latest is really catching fire as it shows off an intense battle between an Armorouge and Ceruledge that taps into why fans love the Pokemon anime in the first place. With a battle that nearly destroys their surroundings, you can check out the newest PokeToon in the YouTube video above.

Why Are Armorouge and Ceruledge Fighting?

Armorouge and Ceruledge are essentially two sides of the same coin introduced with the Paldea region in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet series. Beginning out as Charcadet, this Fire/Psychic Pokemon evolves in two different ways depending on what item they are exposed to. Chacadet will evolve into an Armorouge when exposed to a set of Auspicious Armor, and will evolve into a Ceruledge when exposed to a set of Malicious Armor instead. One has a shield or cannon like form, while the other focuses on swords and offense by comparison. Now we’ve gotten to see what that looks like in motion.

The newest PokeToon introduces fans to two Chacadets that meet one another during their respective journeys. One is partnered with a trainer, and steadily gets stronger while near the Auspicious Armor. The other is left all alone, until one day it comes into contact with the Malicious Armor. Seeking a fight, the two eventually reunite as their fully evolved forms, and head into the fiery battle that endangers people around them. It’s a cool display of the two Pokemon icons from the Scarlet and Violet games, and it’s no surprise why this new short has been a hit with fans thus far.

Pokemon Horizons Is Coming Back for Season 2 in 2025

The Pokemon anime has a bright future ahead of it as Pokemon Horizons: The Series is currently scheduled for Season 2 with Netflix beginning on February 7th next year. Titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series—The Search for Laqua, this new season will continue Liko and Roy’s journey to search for the titular mystery Pokemon. If you wanted to catch up with the new anime in the meantime, you can now find its episodes streaming with Netflix. Part 4 of the series will be available beginning on November 22nd. As for what to expect from the new season, The Pokemon Company teases Pokémon Horizons: The Series—The Search for Laqua as such:

“The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”